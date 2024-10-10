Tropa, Kings pace semis

TNT came out with its usual effort on the defensive end, and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was his usual do-it-all self as the Tropang Giga drew first blood versus the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in their PBA Governors’ Cup semifinal showdown at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig Wednesday night, Oct. 9, 2024.

Hollis-Jefferson flirted with a triple-double as he spearheaded TNT’s lockdown game leading to a 90-81 decision in the opener of the race-to-four series.

Earlier, Justin Brownlee displayed uncanny outside shooting to lead Barangay Ginebra to a 122-105 win over San Miguel Beer at the start of their own semifinals duel.

Hollis-Jefferson logged 26 points, 13 rebounds, and nine as sists, while the entire TNT team was superb in a defensive effort, holding the Elasto Painters way below their average of 108.3 points.

The Tropang Giga even outdid themselves in limiting the E-Painters to below 80. In their previous outings, the Tropa allowed 89.4 points a game.

“The only way we can win this series is through our defense. They’re the No. 2 team in scoring, No. 1 in field goal and fastbreak points and we’re No. 1 in defensive stops. So for us to win, we have to limit their production,” said TNT coach Chot Reyes.

The Tropa’s fine game was in full display in the third quarter where they unleashed a 36-23 salvo to seize control at 75-66 after trailing by four, 39-43, at the half.

Rey Nambatac was a spark plug in TNT’s crucial run, sizzling with 11 of his 14 points in the third period versus his former teammates.

RR Pogoy and Calvin Oftana had their significant help with 16 and 11 points, respectively.

Aaron Fuller led Rain or Shine with 18 points and 21 rebounds, but had to sit out in the crucial minutes after picking up his fourth foul.

In the other game, Brownlee scored a game-high 33 points, including 20 in the third period when the Kings started to really break the game wide open and eventually gain the headstart in the best-of-seven series.

“I thought we played a really good first half, but I knew we needed to play an even better second half and that was the (halftime) message,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone. “We were playing in the rhythm that we wanted to play and then this guy (Brownlee)... he came out and hit shot after shot after shot that really extended the lead for us.”

Making the three-time Best Import’s performance more remarkable was his success in hitting his first five shots from beyond the four-point arc, a distance from which he had previously made just 13 out of 47 tries in the tournament.

“I just wanted to come out and be aggressive,” said Brownlee, who missed his sixth attempt from beyond 27 feet but is now assured of the single-game record for most four-pointers in a game while also going 3-of-5 from the three-point line.

“It’s something that teams in this league have taken advantage of,” noted Brownlee of the four-point arc. “Me, myself, and Ginebra, we practice those shots so just keep on practicing and be better and better, be more comfortable taking them in the game.”

Stephen Holt ably backstopped Brownlee with 30 points of his own, while RJ Abarrientos wound up with 13 points, 11 of which came in the second period that propelled Ginebra to a 63-58 halftime lead.

Momentum swung in the Kings’ favor for good when Brownlee, who already went 2-of-2 from 4s in the second period, splashed his third to make it a 79-65. He then added two more to extend the difference to 95-76.

AJ Anosike had 27 points to pace SMB, while Marcio Lassiter added 18 points. June Mar Fajardo contributed 16 points, 16 rebounds, and seven assists.

The Kings led by as much as 24 points, 104-80.

The Scores:

GINEBRA 122 - Brownlee 33, Holt 30, Abarrientos 13, Thompson 10, Ahanmisi 9, J.Aguilar 9, Pinto 9, Devance 8, Adamos 1, Cu 0.

SAN MIGUEL 105 - Anosike 27, Lassiter 18, Fajardo 16, Perez 13, Ross 7, Rosales 6, Romeo 6, Enciso 6, Cruz 4, Tautuaa 2, Nava 0, Brondial 0.

Quarters : 27-28, 63-58, 97-78, 122-105.

TNT 90 - Hollis-Jefferson 26, Pogoy 16, Nambatac 14, Oftana 11, Castro 9, Aurin 6, Erram 5, Khobuntin 3, Galinato 0, Williams 0, Heruela 0.

RAIN OR SHINE 81 - Fuller 18, Mamuyac 14, Asistio 13, Nocum 7, Lemetti 7, Clarito 6, Datu 6, Norwood 5, Santillan 4, Caracut 1, Belga 0.

Quarters : 22-24, 39-43, 75-66, 90-81. / PBA.PH