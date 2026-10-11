Tropang 5G beat Beermen, secure QF slot

DEFENDING champion TNT Tropang 5G secured a spot in the quarterfinals after beating their rival San Miguel Beermen, 116-98, for their sixth win in the ongoing Governors’ Cup of the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) Season 50 on Saturday night, Oct. 10, 2026, at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

The victory elevated TNT’s record to 6-4 (win-loss), placing them third in Group A with NLEX Road Warriors (8-2) and the Beermen (7-3).

TNT swept the Beermen in the elimination clash, following the 93-89 win in the previous encounter last August.

TNT used a 33-18 run in the third quarter to blow open the game against the Beermen.

“We came into the game with an attitude that we have to outwork San Miguel Beer. If we just match their effort, we can’t win. The only way we could give ourselves a chance is to outhustle them,” said TNT head coach Chot Reyes in a PBA website article.

Cebu’s RR Pogoy was named Best Player of the Game with 21 points, highlighted by 5-of-9 shooting from three-point range, while import Nick Hornsby rained down 23 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals.

Calvin Oftana added 18 points, Rey Nambatac contributed 15, Jayson Castro pitched in 13, Jordan Heading chipped in 12, and Henry Galinato scored 10 for TNT.

San Miguel was led by CJ Perez with 21 points, George King added 20, Marcio Lassiter had 16, and Cebuano big man June Mar Fajardo posted a double-double of 14 points and 18 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Terrafirma Dyip set a new franchise record in a blowout win against Macau, 146-127, while keeping their playoff berth alive in the same venue.

Terrafirma bounced back from a 96-112 beating from TNT last Wednesday to improve their record to 4-6 in Group A, and in the process recorded a new franchise best in points for a game, a quarter (42), a half (77), and three quarters (115).

Justin Strings wound up with 32 points and 11 rebounds, Juami Tiongson poured in a huge 30 points, while JM Bravo and Geo Chiu added 22 and 18, respectively, for the Dyip.

Oscar Lopez Jr. had a monster double-double of 41 points and 26 rebounds for Macau. / RSC