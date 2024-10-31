Tropang Giga inch closer to Governors’ Cup glory

THE TNT Tropang Giga are halfway through the target in the PBA Governors’ Cup finals.

After a blowout series-opening win Sunday, the Tropang Giga withstood Barangay Ginebra’s anticipated tough fightback, once again staying locked-in on their schemes and repeating with a 96-84 win to erect a 2-0 lead in the race-to-four series Wednesday night, Oct. 30, 2024, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson was a great catalyst in asserting himself a lot more, coming through with 37 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists as the Tropa moved to within two wins of a successful defense of the crown they won against the same rivals in 2023.

The Kings, who threw bricks in their 104-88 setback in the series opener, found their groove and engaged the Tropang Giga in a battle through three quarters in this tiff.

Alas, they lost their touch in the payoff period and the Tropang Giga pounced on the situation, working on an 18-10 tear to open a 91-81 lead before eventually taking the crucial win.

Coach Chot Reyes and his troops will try to make it 3-0 in a rare All Saints’ Day gig for the league Friday, also at the Big Dome.

Held to just two triples in Game 1, the Kings had their connections, hitting seven in the first three quarters in this contest, but ended up badly beaten in three-point shooting, with TNT making 14-of-37 against Ginebra’s 7-of-27.

Hollis-Jefferson fired six bombs from afar, the last one settling the outcome of the game at 91-81.

Earlier, Jayson Castro and RR Pogoy hit back-to-back treys to spark TNT’s crucial run from a narrow 72-71 edge at the start of the final period.

TNT had four treys in the fourth quarter, while Ginebra failed to make any.

Calvin Oftana and Glenn Khobuntin knocked in three each, with both winding up with 13 points apiece.

Oftana finished with a double-double game as he snatched 14 rebounds. Khobuntin, meanwhile, was as instrumental, effectively guarding Justin Brownlee, who was held to 19 markers.

It was a tough night for Ginebra despite Scottie Thompson, Stephen Holt, and Japeth Aguilar contributing 18, 11, and 11 points, respectively.

The Kings jumped the gun, taking an early double-digit lead at 21-11, but the Tropang Giga were quick to make an adjustment and grabbed control, 49-41, by halftime. / PBA