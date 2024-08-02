‘Troublemaker’ nabbed for carrying a gun in Barangay Tisa, Cebu City

AN ALLEGED troublemaker in Sitio Capaculan, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, was taken into custody around 10 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2024, by the operatives of Labangon Police Station, for carrying a handgun.

The suspect was identified as Noeh Balatario, 39.

Balatario’s .38 revolver with two live rounds was taken by responding policemen led by Labangon Police Station Chief Police Major Eraño Regidor.

Major Regidor, however, asserted that they had previously received several complaints from neighbors who expressed worries for their safety due to the suspect's tendency to become disorderly when carrying a weapon and when he became drunk. (AYB, TPT)