Truck ban to be implemented in Carmen town for Sinulog

CEBU Governor Gwendolyn Garcia issued a memorandum for the implementation of a truck ban in Carmen town to make way for the celebration of Sinulog’s 51st year on January 28, 2024.

As per the memorandum issued by the governor, trucks with six wheels or more are not allowed to enter the municipality.

The truck ban will begin on January 28 and end on January 29 or Monday along the borders of Carmen town.

On Sunday, January 28, there will be a street dancing competition, a procession, and a grand ritual showdown in the evening.

Among the contingents taking part in the local category are Tribu Reglas, Tribu San Roque, Tribu Bagho Cultural Troupe, Tribu Luyangnon, Pundok sa Nagkahiusang Cortehanon, Tribu Ipilacion, and Tribu Panaghiusa.

The contingents in the open category are Kabkaban Festival from Carcar City and Tribu Mabolokon, Tribu Masadyaong Subanian, Banauan Cultural Group, Tribu Aktibong Binaliwhanon, Tribu Banay San Nicolasnon, Banay Labangon, and Lumad Basakanon, all from Cebu City. (With TPT)