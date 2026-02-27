Truck carrying undocumented LPG canisters seized in Tudela

A TRUCK carrying liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) canisters without proper documentation was seized by police on Camotes Island during a checkpoint operation in Barangay Southern Poblacion, Tudela, on Wednesday, February 25, 2026.

The Tudela Municipal Police Station conducted its routine checkpoint operation and stopped a truck for inspection.

The vehicle was registered under the name of Daisy, 34, of Kingfisher Street, Barangay Banilad, Cebu City, and was driven by Rodel, a resident of Mabao, Marigondon, Lapu-Lapu City.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered that the truck was carrying LPG cylinders and cartridges without the required permits and certification from the Department of Energy, in violation of Section 38(c)(6) of Republic Act 11592, also known as the LPG Industry Regulation Act of 2021.

An inventory revealed 152 boxes containing 6,096 butane canisters, along with 62 additional boxes holding 2,480 butane canisters, with a total estimated value of P133,760.

The vehicle, along with the seized LPG canisters, is now in the custody of the Tudela Municipal Police Station for documentation.

Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr., provincial police chief of Cebu, commended his personnel for confiscating the prohibited shipment. He emphasized that transporting LPG canisters without proper documentation poses serious risks to public safety.

“The transport of LPG products without proper authorization poses serious risks to public safety. We will continue to intensify checkpoint operations to ensure that all regulatory laws are strictly enforced. Compliance with the LPG Industry Regulation Act is essential to protect lives and properties,” said Mangelen.

A case has been prepared against the driver for violating Republic Act 11592. (AYB)