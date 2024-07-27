Truck helper dies after falling from delivery van in Sibonga, Cebu

A TRUCK helper died after falling from a delivery van.

The incident took place past 6 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2024, near a gasoline station in Barangay Poblacion, Sibonga, Cebu.

The victim was identified as Jose Jorie, 17, of Sitio Cogon, Barangay Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City.

Investigation conducted at the Sibonga Police Station revealed that around 11:50 p.m. on Friday, July 26, the victim was sleeping on the van's roof, while the driver and another truck helper slept in the front seat as they were waiting for the opening of Prince Hypermart, where they would deliver the Nestle products.

The following day at 6:35 a.m., the victim was told by his fellow truck helper to go down so the driver could move the vehicle.

But the truck driver was taken aback when, after moving the van about 15 meters from its parking spot, he noticed the victim falling on the ground.

The victim was brought by the municipality’s rescue personnel to the Deiparine Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver is currently being held at the Sibonga Police Station. (DVG, TPT)