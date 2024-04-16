Truck helper dies after vehicle falls off cliff in Tabogon town

A 10-wheeler truck fell off a cliff along the national highway in Purok Kabulakan, Barangay Libjo, Tabogon town, northern Cebu, at around 11:57 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2024.

A truck helper identified as Rodulfo Boquia, 35, of Barangay Canduman Mandaue City, died after being pinned inside the vehicle, while the truck driver, Velmar Abiar Deloyola, 42, also from Barangay Canduman, suffered injuries in different parts of the body and was brought to the Bogo Provincial Hospital for treatment.

The Tabogon police reported that Deloyola lost control of the truck (MAN 8562) while maneuvering a curve, resulting in an accident.

The truck was traveling towards Bantayan Island. (DVG, TPT)