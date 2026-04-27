Truckers call for 60-day break from Mandaue City ban

TRUCK operators and business groups are making an urgent appeal to the Mandaue City government to temporarily suspend its truck ban for 60 days. The groups point to skyrocketing fuel prices and operational delays that they say are making it difficult to complete deliveries on time.

Hyll Retuya, head of the Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM), announced that this request for a "moratorium" (a temporary stop) will be discussed during the Traffic Board meeting scheduled for April 28, 2026.

Currently, the City Government is holding off on a final decision. Officials say they need to coordinate with the Provincial Government and other local government units (LGUs) across Metro Cebu to ensure everyone is on the same page.

“We cannot make an immediate decision yet because we still have pending discussions with the Provincial Capitol and other LGUs,” Retuya explained.

The impact of the fuel crisis

The primary driver behind this request is the ongoing fuel crisis. Truckers argue that the current restrictions on when they can be on the road are adding to their costs and causing scheduling nightmares. There is a growing fear among operators that if deliveries continue to be delayed, their clients might cancel their contracts and pull out of business deals.

“The main reason is the ongoing fuel crisis,” Retuya said.

However, there is a catch. While lifting the ban might help truckers, city officials are worried it could create a nightmare for everyone else on the road. Retuya warned that allowing large trucks back on the streets during peak hours could cause massive traffic gridlock.

“One of the biggest concerns is traffic congestion. That is also the fear of officials in other LGUs if the ban is lifted across Metro Cebu,” he added. Mandaue is a critical passageway for the entire region, meaning traffic there affects the surrounding cities as well.

As it stands, Mandaue City enforces a truck ban during the busiest parts of the day at 6:00 a.m. to 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

These rules apply every day except for Sundays and holidays. To help keep goods moving, a specific "truck corridor" from CIP to Barangay Kansaga stays open to haulers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Data from the first four months of the year shows that Team has already recorded 96 apprehensions for violations. Most of these involved non-essential vehicles. Retuya also clarified that some trucks are already exempt from the ban, specifically those carrying perishable goods like fresh food that could spoil if delayed.

The next steps depend on a wider review from regional stakeholders. The city is waiting for recommendations from the Traffic Board and the results of meetings organized by Governor Pamela Baricuatro.

Because Mandaue sits at the heart of Metro Cebu’s transport network, any change to the truck ban will likely need the support of the Provincial Capitol to ensure it doesn't cause a chain reaction of traffic issues in neighboring towns.