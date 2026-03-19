Truckers seek 30% hike

TRANSPORT operators in Cebu are pushing for a steep increase in delivery fees to cope with the surging cost of diesel and gasoline.

Logistics companies are seeking to raise trucking rates by up to 30 percent because fuel prices are squeezing their profit margins. With fuel currently averaging around P100 per liter, operators face an immediate operational challenge and plan to pass the added expenses on to their clients to sustain their businesses.

How will a spike in local trucking fees ripple through the economy and affect the prices of everyday goods for consumers?

The cost of moving cargo

The proposed adjustment translates to a substantial increase for each delivery across the island. Based on prevailing trucking rates in Cebu of about P9,000 to P10,000 per trip, the proposed adjustment would result in an additional P2,700 to P3,000 per trip.

Leslie D. Lim, chief executive officer of LDL Group of Companies, explained the necessity of this adjustment for the industry.

“We ask our customers to allow us to increase 30 percent on trucking, transport fees at the current P100 per liter average fuel price,” Lim said, noting that rates could climb further if fuel prices continue to rise.

Sector vulnerability

Businesses that focus solely on logistics carry a heavier financial burden during oil surges than companies that manufacture products.

Lim, who is also president of the Federation of Ecozone Service Providers – Visayas Chapter, indicated that transport firms are highly vulnerable to these sudden market shifts because fuel dictates their daily operations.

“It doesn’t affect too much the manufacturing sector because fuel is a small percentage of their operations. But for transport companies, fuel is vital,” she said.

Global tensions

The current push for higher fees stems from events happening far beyond local borders. The proposed hike comes amid renewed fuel price volatility driven by the United States-Israel war against Iran in the Middle East, which have pushed global oil prices higher and triggered successive pump price increases in recent weeks.

Lim also said that a similar rate increase was implemented after typhoon Odette (Rai) in 2021, when Cebu faced severe fuel shortages and widespread power outages.

Interventions and implications

Government officials are currently exploring ways to soften the blow for both commercial enterprises and the public. The Department of Energy has warned of continued price fluctuations, while lawmakers are considering measures, including granting President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. authority to suspend fuel taxes, to cushion the impact on consumers and businesses.

For logistics firms, rising fuel costs leave operators with little choice but to transfer the financial weight directly to their clients. Ultimately, these elevated transport costs mean businesses will pay more to move their inventory, a logistical expense that traditionally results in higher retail prices on store shelves for everyday buyers. / KOC