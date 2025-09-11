Trucks dirtying Cansaga access road in Mandaue City apprehended

The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (Team) has apprehended trucks allegedly responsible for dirtying the access road leading to the Cansaga Bridge and U.N. Avenue in Mandaue City.

One truck was caught on Tuesday night, September 9, 2025, leaving its yard heavily covered in mud, while another was found washing along the roadside.

Team head Hyll Retuya said the violations go against to city ordinances prohibiting vehicles from littering or polluting public roads. Offenders face fines ranging from P2,000 to P3,000 per violation.

The crackdown came a day after Mayor Thadeo “Jonkie” Ouano ordered personnel from the Department of General Services and the city’s Clean and Green unit to clean the access road, which had become thick with dust and mud.

A follow-up inspection revealed that about 20 trucking companies operating yards in Barangay Umapad were suspected of contributing to the problem.

Retuya said representatives of the companies will be summoned and reminded of their obligations under the city ordinance to prevent further violations.

Ouano emphasized that keeping Mandaue’s roads clean is essential for the safety of motorists and residents alike. (CAV)