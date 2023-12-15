True Vine Garden Columbary blends remebrance and investment

But this is not just about looks; it’s about embodying the essence of life and teachings, echoing the words, “I am the True Vine, and My Father is the vinedresser,” from the Gospel of John.

Joseph So, Jr., the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of True Vine, envisions the park as more than a resting place. It’s a sanctuary where individuals can find solace in a serene environment while celebrating the lives of their loved ones.

“It’s a vision that sets True Vine apart—a unique investment opportunity with both spiritual and financial significance,” he said.

Investment

True Vine recognizes the practicality and thoughtfulness of cremation, offering a dignified choice for farewells. This resonates particularly well with a younger market, giving them a chance to focus on celebrating life rather than dwelling on loss.

The affordability factor adds to its appeal. Monthly installment options and modular investment plans make True Vine accessible to all.

It’s not a one-size-fits-all deal; it’s a tailored investment experience that provides flexibility, allowing ease of liquidation during financial necessities and the transfer of rights to designated beneficiaries.

Memorial Trees

What truly sets True Vine apart is the innovative concept of Memorial Trees.

Each tree becomes a “family tree” for departed loved ones, a touching and unique tribute. The natural stone vaults, meticulously designed symbols of durability and beauty, add an artistic touch to the concept of remembrance.

The ossuary, where nature embraces the departed beyond the veil, stands as a timeless symbol. It’s a space where memories never die, and love knows no bounds.

True Vine Garden Columbary isn’t just an investment; it’s a compassionate sanctuary where life continues to bloom, and cherished ones find their eternal place in the intricate tapestry of existence.

For detailed pricing information and investment options, hop onto True Vine Garden Columbary’s Facebook page or reach out to them at +639565983732 and ceb7fields@gmail.com.