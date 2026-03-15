Trump rejects Iran ‘peace deal’; US forces strike Kharg Island

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Saturday, March 14, 2026, that he is not ready to make a deal to end the military campaign against Iran because the terms are not good enough.

“Iran wants to make a deal, and I don’t want to make it because the terms aren’t good enough yet,” he said of ending the war with Iran in an interview with NBC News, adding that any terms will have to be “very solid.”

Trump declined to say what his terms would be, but said a commitment from Iran to abandon any nuclear ambitions would be part of the terms for a ceasefire.

Meanwhile, US forces executed a large-scale precision strike on Kharg Island, a key oil export hub of Iran, on Friday night, March 13, US Central Command (Centcom)

said Saturday.

“US forces successfully struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island, while preserving the oil infrastructure,” Centcom said in a post on X.

Military facilities

The strike destroyed naval mine storage facilities, missile storage bunkers and other military sites. Kharg Island lies in the Persian Gulf about 25 kilometers off the coast of Iran and accounts for about 90 percent of the crude exports of the country.

Trump said Friday night on social media that the bombing “totally obliterated” the military targets in Kharg Island. He said he would target the oil infrastructure of the strategic island if shipping through the Strait of Hormuz is disrupted.

The remarks came two weeks after the US and Israel started massive attacks on Iran on Feb. 28. The attacks are disrupting global shipping, sending oil prices higher, and shaking the global economy.

Global markets affected

As the strikes entered the third week, they are wreaking havoc on global energy and economic markets. Trump said he is asking the countries affected by the war to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open and safe amid surges in global oil prices.

The strait is a critical shipping lane for oil tankers. Trump said Saturday that several countries have committed to help secure the strait, but declined to name them.

“They’ve not only committed, but they think it’s a great idea,” he said.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump called on the countries that receive oil through the strait to take care of the passage and said the US will coordinate the joint efforts. He wrote in another post that many countries will send warships to keep the strait open, without details.

When asked in the telephone interview with NBC News whether the US Navy would start escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz, the president said, “I don’t want to tell you anything about that,” but added that “it’s possible.”

Seyed Abbas Araghchi, the foreign minister of Iran, said Saturday that any attack on the oil and energy infrastructure of Iran would trigger retaliation against regional facilities linked to US companies. / XINHUA