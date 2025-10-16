Trustmark rule postponement a relief for online sellers

SENATOR Bam Aquino on Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025, welcomed the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) decision to postpone the implementation of the mandatory Trustmark requirement for online businesses, calling it a welcome relief for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

He said the DTI’s move would ease the compliance burden on small online sellers and give them more time to prepare for future digital trade regulations.

The DTI earlier announced that the Trustmark requirement would remain voluntary until the end of the year while it conducts further consultations with industry stakeholders before issuing a final policy.

Aquino, who earlier urged the agency to review the measure, said the mandatory Trustmark would have added to the challenges faced by small entrepreneurs trying to recover from the pandemic.

The Trustmark is a digital badge that serves as government recognition for online merchants and platforms that comply with standards of trustworthiness, safety, and fair e-commerce practices.

Aquino also called on the DTI to step up its campaign against online scams, especially during the Christmas season.

“Nananawagan tayo sa DTI na paigtingin pa ang kampanya laban sa mga scam sa online selling platforms, na inaasahan nating tataas ngayong panahon ng kapaskuhan (We are urging the DTI to intensify its campaign against scams on online selling platforms, which are expected to increase this holiday season),” he said.

He reminded consumers to remain vigilant and verify the legitimacy of online sellers before making purchases. / PNA