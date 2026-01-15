Tsuneishi debuts first methanol bulk carrier

PRESIDENT Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, led the naming and delivery ceremony for the “Brave Pioneer” at the Tsuneishi Shipyard in Balamban, western Cebu, marking the completion of the Philippines’ first methanol dual-fueled bulk carrier.

The 81,200-deadweight-ton vessel, built by Tsuneishi Heavy Industries (THI), represents a significant milestone in global maritime manufacturing and cleaner shipping technology.

The shipbuilding firm introduced the green Kamsarmax bulk carrier, which is among the first of its kind globally. A Kamsarmax vessel is the largest dry bulk ship that can safely load and transit the Port of Kamsar in Guinea, West Africa, along the Atlantic Ocean.

During the naming and delivery ceremony of Hull No. SC-443, renamed Brave Pioneer, the President highlighted the country’s readiness to become one of the world’s largest shipbuilding nations in low-carbon and sustainable maritime transport.

“As global regulations become stricter, the demand for low-emission and alternative-fuel vessels will only grow,” Marcos said, adding that Philippine shipyards capable of delivering such vessels would gain access to premium international markets.

While the project was made possible through cooperation between Japan’s Tsuneishi Group and the Philippines’ Aboitiz Group, Marcos said the vessel also showcases Filipino craftsmanship and competitiveness.

He expressed his commitment to strengthening the industry through policies that promote competitiveness and sustainability, such as the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (Create) Law.

Marcos said green vessels open opportunities for sustainability-linked loans, green bonds, and climate finance, which could attract more investments into the shipbuilding sector and related industries such as marine components, advanced materials, and energy-efficient systems.

He said the shipbuilding industry has over 130 registered shipyards nationwide, employing over 11,000 workers, of whom 70 percent are skilled professionals such as welders and fitters.

“In 2024, the country constructed 484 vessels, from fishing boats to passenger and cargo ships. These only prove that this industry is vibrant, dynamic, and growing,” said Marcos.

According to Tsuneishi, the vessel is designed to significantly reduce emissions compared to conventional bulk carriers, cutting carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by around 10 percent, nitrogen oxides (NOx) by up to 80 percent, and sulfur oxides (SOx) by as much as 99 percent.

West Cebu Estate

The use of methanol, the ship’s alternative fuel, aligns with the International Maritime Organization’s target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from shipping by at least 40 percent by 2030.

Brave Pioneer was assembled in April 2025 at Aboitiz InfraCapital’s West Cebu Estate and is set to begin its maiden voyage later this month.

The ship was first launched on July 17, 2025, at Slipway No. 2 of the Tsuneishi Heavy Industries, after the completion of its hull — a milestone that company officials said reflected the skill and commitment of Cebuano shipyard workers.

Sabin Aboitiz, president and chief executive officer of the Aboitiz Group of Companies, said the development of West Cebu Estate has transformed Balamban from a small coastal town into the country’s shipbuilding capital.

He said the West Cebu Estate has generated around 12,000 jobs and supported the construction of nearly 400 ships, more than 380 of which have been delivered to international markets.

“All built by Filipino hands and sailed by Filipinos throughout the world’s oceans,” Aboitiz proudly said.

Aboitiz thanked Marcos for approving a Presidential Proclamation in December expanding the West Cebu Industrial Park Special Economic Zone.

He said the expansion allows additional land development that could unlock about $1.8 billion in new investments and generate more than 2,000 additional jobs for the local community. / EHP