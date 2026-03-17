Tuburan 360 faces Ecnet Pinamungajan in Ungas final match; Asturais-Toledo for 3rd place

AFTER a grueling journey through the elimination and semifinal rounds, Tuburan 360 and Ecnet Pinamungajan will battle for the inaugural championship of the Ungas 21-Under Basketball Tournament, set to take place at the Municipal Auditorium in the town of Pinamungajan on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

This came after last Sunday, March 15, 2026, when both Tuburan and Pinamungajan defeated their respective opponents in the semifinal round.

Tuburan, led by Christian Cuevas, edged Asturias, 90-84. Cuevas delivered 25 points, along with 10 rebounds and five assists, earning him Best Player of the Game honors.

Meanwhile, in the other semifinal match, Ralp Emerson Pono exploded for 38 points, grabbed 10 rebounds, and dished out five assists to lead Ecnet Pinamungajan to a dominant 108-81 victory over Good Shepherd Toledo.

It was a sweet victory for Tuburan and Pinamungajan as both eliminated top teams that were previously unbeaten in their respective brackets in the elimination round.

The championship match is scheduled at 9:00 in the evening after Asturias Corn Ranchers and Good Shepherd Toledo collide each other for third place honors in a match set to begin at 7:00 p.m.

The tournament, which started on February 27, featured ten teams divided into two brackets (Bracket A and Bracket B).

Pinamungajan councilor Atty. Marvin Makiling Miralles, chairman of the Sports Commission, said the competition is a private tournament supported by corporate sponsors.

He also expressed gratitude for the strong support of the local government unit (LGU) of Pinamungajan under the leadership of Mayor Glenn Baricuatro.

Miralles appointed Naknak Tan as commissioner. (JBM)