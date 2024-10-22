Tuburan eyes dam

THE National Irrigation Authority (NIA) Central Visayas is conducting a detailed engineering study for a proposed dam project in the northwestern Cebu town of Tuburan, aimed at boosting agricultural production and ensuring food security in the region.

The study, which began in 2023, is examining the feasibility of constructing a dam with a water capacity of 3.4 million cubic liters.

Tuburan Mayor Democrito “Aljun” Diamante said the project is estimated to cost around P1.7 billion and could potentially irrigate the town’s 29,316 hectares of agricultural land.

“We do have a sustainable water source that can be used to create a dam,” Diamante told SunStar Cebu in a phone interview on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024.

The town’s name is derived from the Cebuano word, “Tubod,” which means spring.

The water for the dam will be drawn from the springs of Barangays Kamansi, Tomugpa, and Kaorasan, according to Diamante.

Tuburan’s current water supply also comes from these same springs, which are located along the boundaries of the towns of Catmon and Carmen.

Request

The feasibility study was initiated following Diamante’s request to the NIA Central Visayas for irrigation infrastructure support.

NIA Central Visayas Manager Rory Avance confirmed that the detailed engineering study is currently ongoing. He presented the agency’s ongoing and upcoming projects, including the detailed engineering study for a dam in Tuburan, during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas forum hosted by the Philippine Information Agency 7 on Tuesday.

If the detailed engineering and design are already approved, the project is expected to be proposed for implementation in 2026 and will be executed in phases as a National Government project under NIA’s supervision, according to Avance.

Diamante said that the project, if approved and completed, is expected to benefit both the residents of the town and neighboring barangays in Asturias. / CDF