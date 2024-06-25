Tuburan gets 51 DSWD 7 projects

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD 7), through its Kapit-Bisig Laban sa Kahirapan-Comprehensive and Integrated Delivery of Social Services (Kalahi-CIDSS) program, handed over 51 community sub-projects to barangays in Tuburan, northwestern Cebu on Monday, June 24, 2024.

The projects, valued over P14 million, were implemented under the Philippine Multisectoral Nutrition Project. They include improvements to daycare centers in 33 barangays, water system upgrades in 11 barangays, sanitary toilets in three barangays, and training materials in two barangays.

According to the DSWD 7, the Kalahi-CIDSS contributed over P13 million, with the remainder coming from local counterpart contributions.

The Kalahi-CIDSS Additional Financing funded a P2.6 million improvement project for a display center for agricultural products in Barangay Poblacion 3, with P1.9 million coming from the program’s grant.

Assistant Director for Operations Juanito Cantero led the municipal-wide turnover ceremony at the municipal gym.

He also participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the display project, alongside Tuburan Mayor Democrito Diamante and other municipal officials.