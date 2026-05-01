Tuesday Vargas emotional over surprise endorsement

COMEDIAN-ACTRESS Tuesday Vargas turned emotional after receiving an on-the-spot endorsement offer from entrepreneur Anna Magkawas for Luxe Slim’s Caffé Macchiato.

Vargas shared that she and Magkawas go back to their early days selling bags together.

In February, Vargas appealed for work opportunities on social media. Responding to critics, she said she remains focused on her career, personal life and well-being.

She is expected to share more about her journey and mental health experiences in an upcoming interview. / TRC