Tuesday Vargas hits back at bashers

COMEDIAN and TV host Tuesday Vargas responded to criticism over her hosting stint at a bingo event.

She said there is nothing to be ashamed of in her work, especially since she earned P100,000 — an amount she described as a big help in today’s economy.

“Pinagtatawanan ng 208 na tao sa isang post ang pagho-host ko ng bingo… Bakit ikinakahiya ninyo ang trabaho ko? Ako nga may dignidad akong humaharap sa tao dahil yang hiya-hiya ay ‘di nakakabili ng bigas,” she said in a social media post.

“So tawagin ninyo na ako kung anong gusto ninyo. All I know is that I am good at my job and I love what I do… You will not succeed in making me feel ashamed of my hustle,” she added.

“Nanay ako at paparaan ako para sa mga mahal ko… Wala kayong 100K!” she said. / TRC