TUF Barbershop: 11 years of premium haircare service

A haircut can sharpen more than just one’s look—it can shape confidence, define style, and set the tone for how a man steps into the world. This belief lies at the heart of THEURBANFADE INC. (TUF), which brings a more premium and personalized approach to men’s haircare through services designed around quality, detail, and the individual needs of every customer.
Celebrating its 11th year in the hair industry, TUF has remained dedicated to its mission and vision for men’s haircare. While primarily catering to men, it also welcomes women who want to experience the TUF service—one that is meticulous about quality and staffed by barbers with a customer-first attitude. Alongside its 11th anniversary celebration, TUF is also highlighting another milestone—the opening of its 40th branch in Makati City two months ago.
With 40 branches nationwide, 30 of which are in Cebu, TUF has established its name as a premier haircut service provider, earning the trust of customers through its commitment to quality and service.
Hair is considered the crowning glory; taking care of it is not just a daily routine—it’s a lifeline for confidence, aura, and even identity. Men, especially—that’s why Mr. Stuart Wayne L. Violanda, CEO of TUF Inc., saw this as an opportunity to craft a business that would benefit his fellow men.
On September 13, 2015, Capitol Square in Escario, Cebu City, first saw the establishment of TUF Barbershop. It was the very first branch, making it a historic milestone for TUF. But like every business, its beginnings were also tough.
Its first five months were the toughest for the barbershop: aggressive marketing here, introducing the brand there, and showcasing its services everywhere—it was the birth struggle of TUF. However, their hard work bore good results as people discovered the excellent service they offered. And when Mr. Violanda noticed that almost 30 people were waiting in line to get their hair cut at the barbershop, he said, “This is going to work.”
This signaled the expansion of branches, such as the one in Bonifacio District and so forth.
Built on its signature cut, the fade—THEURBANFADE Inc. (TUF) was conceptualized. The brand was also among the very first to introduce pomade in Cebu, helping benchmark the barbershop business in the city.
With its 40 branches nationwide, the barbershop has become a national brand known, especially among Cebuano men, as a premier haircut service provider.
The business has blossomed impressively, becoming one of SunStar’s BEST OF CEBU recipients for four straight years—a total grand slam. This marks an unfathomable recognition, bringing the brand into tabloids and onto a nationwide scale.
Among the many reasons why it has built itself to such a level is the standard it strictly implements across all its branches.
“Quality cuts, mao jud na ang among gipaninguhaan—a standard in every branch,” Mr. Violanda emphasized. “At the same time, we also orient our barbers to manage the expectations of our customers from reality.”
Their barbers undergo rigorous training and orientation to ensure that the TUF standard remains present in every single branch. Before cutting hair and putting on the TUF Barbershop uniform, Mr. Violanda always reminds his barbers: “Make sure that you focus on haircutting, because our number one priority is to make the customer satisfied. Dapat mobalik ang customer nga happy.”
At the same time, the barbershop boasts a practical package, allowing customers to experience more than one service in one payment. “The service is a total package—haircut, shampooing, styling, blow-dry, quick massage, toweling, moisturizing, and free drinks. We call this, in general, ‘The TUF Experience,’” Mr. Violanda proudly shared.
After more than a decade of caring for hair, TUF has successfully brought its name into the limelight. While cutting hair may seem a simple matter to some, TUF considers it a crucial ideal. With that in mind, it has built its name as a premium haircare service tailored for men.
It continues to improve its services, adding new offerings to its arsenal. One of those is the recently added “Naturaltech Therapy,” which involves a scalp assessment to determine the type, health, and appropriate products and procedures for the scalp. With this, advanced haircare is closer to Cebuanos, bringing an experience like no other.
“When you come to TUF, we will guarantee you nga imong masuwayan nga service is like no other because we have skilled barbers, top-of-the-line tools, and products for you to be able to [experience] the TUF Experience. You have to try it. It’s different than just seeing it unless you have a first-hand experience,” Mr. Violanda promised. (SPONSORED CONTENT)