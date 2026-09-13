TUF Barbershop: 11 years of premium haircare service

A haircut can sharpen more than just one’s look—it can shape confidence, define style, and set the tone for how a man steps into the world. This belief lies at the heart of THEURBANFADE INC. (TUF), which brings a more premium and personalized approach to men’s haircare through services designed around quality, detail, and the individual needs of every customer.

Celebrating its 11th year in the hair industry, TUF has remained dedicated to its mission and vision for men’s haircare. While primarily catering to men, it also welcomes women who want to experience the TUF service—one that is meticulous about quality and staffed by barbers with a customer-first attitude. Alongside its 11th anniversary celebration, TUF is also highlighting another milestone—the opening of its 40th branch in Makati City two months ago.

With 40 branches nationwide, 30 of which are in Cebu, TUF has established its name as a premier haircut service provider, earning the trust of customers through its commitment to quality and service.

TUF BEGINNINGS, TOUGH BEGINNINGS

Hair is considered the crowning glory; taking care of it is not just a daily routine—it’s a lifeline for confidence, aura, and even identity. Men, especially—that’s why Mr. Stuart Wayne L. Violanda, CEO of TUF Inc., saw this as an opportunity to craft a business that would benefit his fellow men.

On September 13, 2015, Capitol Square in Escario, Cebu City, first saw the establishment of TUF Barbershop. It was the very first branch, making it a historic milestone for TUF. But like every business, its beginnings were also tough.

Its first five months were the toughest for the barbershop: aggressive marketing here, introducing the brand there, and showcasing its services everywhere—it was the birth struggle of TUF. However, their hard work bore good results as people discovered the excellent service they offered. And when Mr. Violanda noticed that almost 30 people were waiting in line to get their hair cut at the barbershop, he said, “This is going to work.”

This signaled the expansion of branches, such as the one in Bonifacio District and so forth.

Built on its signature cut, the fade—THEURBANFADE Inc. (TUF) was conceptualized. The brand was also among the very first to introduce pomade in Cebu, helping benchmark the barbershop business in the city.

FROM ONE BRANCH TO A NATIONAL BRAND