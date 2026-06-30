TUF Barbershop trades clippers for running shoes in 11th anniversary celebration

Eleven years of fades, shaves, and loyal clientele are about to be marked with something the brand has never tried before: a race.

TUF Barbershop, the Cebu-grown grooming brand known for its clean cuts and even cleaner reputation in the local barbering scene, is celebrating its 11th anniversary with its first-ever community fitness event.

The TUF Barbershop 11th Anniversary Run will take participants through the scenic waterfront stretch of Mandani Bay in Mandaue City on September 12, 2026 — one day ahead of the company’s actual founding anniversary on September 13.

From one chair to a region-wide brand

What started as a single barbershop in September 2015 has grown into one of Visayas Mindanao’s most recognizable grooming names. TUF now operates 29 branches across Cebu and 10 more spread throughout VisMin, with a Makati branch set to open this July — marking its first major push into Metro Manila. Along the way, the brand has picked up recognition as a SunStar Best of Cebu Grand Slam Winner for Best Barbershop, cementing its place as a go-to destination for grooming in the region.

The brand was built by four entrepreneurs — Stuart Wayne Violanda, RJ/Reece Quiambao, J Lanete III, and Ken Cuizon — who turned a single shop into a regional name through, by most accounts, consistency and community trust rather than flash.

Why a fun run?

For a barbershop chain, an anniversary fun run might seem like an unusual pivot. But for Chief Executive Officer Violanda, it was a deliberate one.

“We wanted to do something different and meaningful to celebrate our 11th anniversary,” he explained. “A fun run is the perfect activity because it brings people together, encourages a healthy lifestyle, and allows participants to enjoy a memorable experience with family and friends.”

It’s a move that ties back to a philosophy the brand has quietly held onto: that grooming and wellness aren’t separate pursuits.

“At TUF, we believe good health and good grooming go hand in hand,” Violanda said. “We have always been committed to helping our clients look and feel their best. Through this event, we hope to inspire more people to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle while celebrating this milestone with us.”

To handle the logistics, TUF brought in a familiar name in Cebu’s running scene — Joel Juarez of Coco Running — to manage race operations, lending the event the kind of organizational credibility local runners have come to expect from races bearing his name.

Four distances, something for everyone

The race lineup is built to welcome both seasoned runners and families looking for a light morning out: