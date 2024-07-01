Tugonon: Why keeping hydrated is essential for health, beauty

The importance of hydration goes beyond quenching thirst; it is a fundamental aspect of maintaining overall well-being.

Hydration and health

Water is the essence of life. It is the primary component of our bodies, making up about 60 percent of our body weight. Every system in the human body relies on water to function properly. Here’s a closer look at how hydration influences our health:

1. Cellular function: Water is crucial for cellular health. It facilitates the transport of nutrients to cells and the removal of waste products. Proper hydration ensures that cells function optimally, supporting overall bodily functions.

2. Temperature regulation: Water helps regulate body temperature through sweating and respiration. This is especially important during physical activities and in hot climates. Staying hydrated prevents overheating and maintains homeostasis.

3. Joint health: Adequate hydration keeps joints lubricated and flexible. This is essential for maintaining mobility and reducing the risk of joint-related disorders such as arthritis.

4. Digestive health: Water aids digestion by breaking down food and helping it move smoothly through the digestive tract. It prevents constipation and promotes a healthy gut.

5. Detoxification: The kidneys rely on water to filter toxins from the blood and excrete them through urine. Proper hydration supports kidney function and helps prevent urinary tract infections and kidney stones.