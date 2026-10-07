Tukod: Artists who continue to build

Carla Marie Adlawan turns everyday experiences and millennial life into a playful zine, while Nathaniel B. Apostol uses watercolor to portray the struggles of an elderly worker. Bea Therese D. Bajarias finds quiet beauty in nature through photography, while Rico Becerro experiments with typography and digital imagery.

Genesis Bedio explores personal and literary influences through visual art, while Ivy Miriam Araneta-Castro uses Gikumot-kumot to express the pressure and exhaustion of motherhood. Photographer Araceli Jayne Culibra captures memories and human connections, while Niegel Delima uses recycled paper and origami to reflect on migration, vulnerability and environmental destruction.

The exhibition also brings together the imaginative sculptures of Rex Rubens Fernandez and the layered mixed-media works of Rosielyn “Lyn” Gutib, whose At The Cusp series reflects transformation and becoming. Filmmaker Redh Honoridez uses video, satire and unconventional storytelling, while writer and screenwriter Denis “Diem” Judilla explores how silence, movement and visual storytelling can communicate human experiences.

Through photography, Rachel Limtong captures the moments after competition, while Anton Lin takes viewers on a colorful digital journey inspired by futurism and space. Melver Mercado turns beaches, landscapes and fishermen into oil paintings, while fashion designer Hannah Laye Noel transforms recycled polyester stuffing into an experimental fashion piece.

Geraldine “Gigi” Ocampo portrays the everyday livelihood of a woman selling fruit in a public market. Radel Paredes uses installation art to confront themes of anonymity, suffering and marginalization, while Maress Pepino combines embroidery, beads and paint to express resilience and the importance of rest.

Faith becomes a central element in the works of Amabelle Lorraine Piñon and Katherine Paler Rivera, who use photography, cyanotype and mixed media to explore devotion and the spiritual presence of the Sto. Niño.

Meanwhile, Kristoffer Villarino uses art toys and familiar popular imagery to examine Philippine social and political realities, while Arra Katrina C. Villaruel reimagines Ophelia through a story of self-determination and uses photography to draw attention to nature and the protection of rivers.

Together, the artists of TUKOD show that art does not stop at the classroom door. Their works reveal personal stories, social realities, faith, nature, memory and imagination, while demonstrating how educators continue to create, question and build through art.

As its name suggests, TUKOD is about standing firmly: building artistic practices, nurturing students, and contributing to Cebu’s continuing cultural landscape. The exhibition is on view until Oct. 12 at the SAFAD Creative Hub, USC Talamban Campus. S