Tulfo brothers clash

THE dispute between brothers Mon and Ben Tulfo has drawn comparisons to the strained relationship between President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. and Sen. Imee Marcos, following a public exchange of serious accusations.

The conflict began after Ben, 70, called his older brother Mon, 79, “epal,” “sawsawero” and “kunsintidor” following Mon’s remark that “okay lang mambabae, huwag lang manglalake.”

The issue was linked to the alleged involvement of their brother Raffy Tulfo with a Vivamax starlet who was reportedly given a P300,000 tip.

Because of this, Ben advised his older brother to keep quiet, retire and plant camote in the mountains.

On Friday, Dec. 12, 2025, Mon responded through a social media post, describing his younger brother as a “sociopath,” “crazy,” and someone having a “nervous breakdown.”

“In fact, ipinagdasal ko nang taimtim na huwag manalo si Ben noong nakaraang eleksyon. Salamat at dininig naman ang dasal ko. Bukod sa magiging tatlo ang Tulfo sa Senado, kapag nagkataon ay may sira-ulo pang senador,” Mon wrote.

(“In fact, I sincerely prayed that Ben would not win in the last election. Thankfully, that prayer was answered. Aside from there already being three Tulfos in the Senate, we would have ended up with a mentally unstable senator.”)

“May sarili siyang mundo kaya di namin pinapatulan si Ben sa kanyang diatribes laban sa akin at kina Raffy at Erwin ay dahil may kapansanan siya sa pag-iisip. Ilang beses na namin pinapayuhan siya na magpatingin sa psychiatrist, pero nagagalit siya,” another part of Mon’s post read.

(“He lives in his own world, which is why we do not engage with Ben’s diatribes against me, Raffy and Erwin. He has a mental impairment. We have repeatedly advised him to see a psychiatrist, but he gets angry.”) / TRC