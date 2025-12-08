Tulfo seeks business role in accountability drive

SENATOR Erwin Tulfo on Friday, Dec. 5, 2025, urged Cebu’s business community to push for stronger governance and accountability as national inquiries widen into alleged irregularities in flood-control projects and the reported misuse of tax enforcement tools by revenue officials.

Speaking at the general membership meeting and induction of new members of the Cebu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCCI), Tulfo, in a video message, said trust between government, business and the public “is being tested” amid Senate investigations showing that funds meant to protect communities may have been diverted for private gain.

Tulfo also cited concerns raised by Cebu business groups over the alleged overuse of Letters of Authority and Mission Orders by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), which some firms said had caused “fear, confusion or undue pressure” even among compliant taxpayers.

The Department of Finance has since ordered a pause in field audits as newly appointed BIR Commissioner Charliero Mendoza reviews the agency’s enforcement practices.

“These inquiries matter because accountability matters,” Tulfo said. “The call for good governance is louder than ever.”

He urged CCCI’s new members to take an active role in advocating transparency and fairness, saying the chamber is “not merely a venue for networking, but a venue for advocacy and collaboration.”

Tulfo added that Cebu’s experience with typhoons, floods and earthquakes underscores the need for integrity and efficiency in disaster response and public spending.

“Good governance is not optional. It saves lives,” he said.

He called on businesses to partner with government while “keeping watch, asking questions and ensuring power is used responsibly.”

“Use your influence not only to build profits but to build trust,” Tulfo said. “Good governance is the job of every citizen and every business that believes in a fair and thriving society.”

During his President’s Report, CCCI president Jay Yuvallos said despite the year’s devastating disasters, Cebu’s business sector has demonstrated extraordinary strength and empathy.

“Cebu will not be defined by its disaster; Cebu will be Defined by its response,” he said, emphasizing the chamber’s work in mobilizing relief efforts, advancing policy reforms, and building long-term economic resilience.

Yuvallos also highlighted the successful launch of the Flood Hero Cebu Movement, which gathered more than 5,000 stakeholders in a unified push toward a #FloodFreeCebu. Sustainability initiatives, such as floating river booms and campus-based waste programs, reinforce CCCI’s leadership in environmental stewardship.

New members

Meanwhile, new members were welcomed into CCCI, pushing the chamber closer to the 900-member mark.

Vice president for chamber growth Edwin V. Ortiz introduced 15 new member organizations representing technology, construction, manufacturing, agribusiness, creative industries and education.

Ortiz emphasized that joining the chamber amid crises signals courage and commitment.

“This is not the behavior of those who flee disaster. This is the behavior of leaders who see opportunity in challenge and want to help shape Cebu’s next chapter,” he said.

New members include industry players such as Agile Software Solutions and Technologies OPC, Amazon Web Services, Balletcenter Inc., Cebu Technological University, EC Calderon Construction Development Inc., Fujifilm Business Innovation Philippines Corp., Gruppo EMS Inc., Gulay Farmers Welfare and Agro Advocacy Philippines Inc., J810 Construction and Development Corp, JJ-LAPP (P) Inc., Knapsack Company, Mata-Perez, Tamayo & Francisco Attorneys at Law, Megaworld Hotels & Resorts, Savoy Hotel Mactan, Softype Philippines Inc., Southcentral Hardware Distributors Inc., and Tangere (Acquisition Apps Inc.) / KOC