Tumulak: Be watchful of children, elderly

WITH millions of Santo Niño devotees and tourists expected to flood Cebu City for Sinulog 2026, city officials have intensified public safety reminders, particularly for families bringing young children to the festivities.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, spokesman for the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) and chairman of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, urged parents attending the festivities to place contact details in their children’s pockets to ensure swift reunification if they get separated in the large crowds.

He said this simple preventive measure could make a critical difference during emergencies or crowd-related incidents.

Even a basic handwritten note would allow authorities to immediately contact parents or guardians, helping speed up reunification efforts, Tumulak said in an interview on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026.

Tumulak emphasized that safety during Sinulog is a shared responsibility between the government and the public.

H stressed that tagging children and other vulnerable family members, such as senior citizens and persons with disabilities, is a simple yet vital step that can help authorities effectively manage incidents in densely packed areas.

In anticipation of possible cases involving lost or unattended minors, the City Government, through the Department of Social Welfare and Services, has established child-minding centers at Fuente Osmeña and City Hall.

These facilities will serve as temporary safe spaces where children can be cared for by trained social workers while efforts are made to locate their families.

To further support these measures, the City will also activate lost-and-found services during major Sinulog events. Social workers will operate designated tents at Fuente Osmeña and City Hall, where members of the public may bring found children or surrender lost items.

Top priorities

Authorities encouraged residents and visitors to immediately report any missing persons or belongings to the nearest security personnel.

Security and emergency preparedness remain among the top priorities of the SFI and city officials for Sinulog 2026.

Nearly 7,000 security and emergency personnel will be deployed throughout the city, covering procession routes, parade grounds, transport terminals and other major areas expected to draw large crowds.

The security teams will include police officers, disaster responders, medical personnel and volunteers trained to handle emergencies and crowd-control situations.

Mayor Nestor Archival earlier assured the public that cellphone signals will not be shut down during the Sinulog Grand Parade as maintaining uninterrupted mobile communication is crucial for emergency response, coordination among security units and public access to assistance when needed.

The City expects an estimated four to five million visitors to attend this year’s Fiesta Señor celebration and the Sinulog Grand Parade on Jan. 18.

With crowds of that scale, Tumulak urged the public to remain vigilant, cooperative and mindful of safety advisories throughout Sinulog week. / CAV