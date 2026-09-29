Tumulak: Traffic remains normal in Cebu City

THE flow of traffic remained normal in Cebu City Tuesday morning despite the nationwide transport strike, with many public utility vehicles (PUVs) continuing to operate, according to Councilor Dave Tumulak.

Tumulak said the assessment was based on the city’s monitoring of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras along major routes.

He said he had coordinated with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) so that, if needed, special permits could be issued allowing provincial buses to serve the city’s commuters.

Provincial buses were also on standby in case public transportation became insufficient later in the day, he said.

The nationwide strike called by transport groups will continue until Wednesday, Sept. 30.

Piston-Cebu had said it would stop operations from about 7 a.m. until the afternoon Tuesday, with strike centers at several locations.

The groups’ main concerns include rising fuel prices, drivers’ income, fuel taxes and transport-sector policies.

Tumulak added that transport federation officer Ryan Yu confirmed that none of their members had joined the strike and that public transportation continued to operate.

Tumulak said city buses deployed earlier had returned to base to give way to regular PUVs already plying the roads.

He reiterated that the city respects the right of drivers to hold rallies, noting that their concerns are valid and legitimate.

However, he said commuters, particularly ordinary workers, should not be unduly burdened by the protest.

“Pagsinabtanay ug pagdaginot mao nalay atong kadangpan (Understanding and saving are all we can right now),” Tumulak said. /CAV