Turkish ambassador eyes greater trade with PH

GREATER agricultural trade between Türkiye and the Philippines is expected following the trade mission attended by members of the Turkey Exporters Assembly (TIM) and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) in Makati City on Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025.

Türkiye Ambassador to the Philippines Niyazi Evren Akyol said more poultry products are expected to be exported to the Philippines, while he anticipates a higher volume of fresh and dried fruits from the Philippines.

“We are in contact, in touch with the Department of Agriculture here, going through the necessary procedures. So, these are two immediate items that I can mention. Of course, the possibilities are wide, but we are trying to focus on a few first and then expand from there,” he told journalists.

Akyol is scheduled to meet with Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. on Wednesday.

He said they are also considering a further rise in defense equipment exports to the Philippines.

Akyol said they are in constant communication with the Department of National Defense (DND) but declined to elaborate, except for saying that the Philippines’ acquisition is in line with the DND’s modernization program, now dubbed Re-Horizon 3 after it was expanded to a 10-year program from five years originally.

“We are, of course, in touch with the DND and the branches of the armed forces. And there is great interest in a variety of products. But, of course, if you are asking about concrete projects, it depends on the official announcement of new projects,” he said.

Ali Can Yamanyilmaz, head of delegation of the TİM, in his speech during the event, said the Philippines is an important trade partner of Türkiye since it is one of the most dynamic and high-growth economies in the region.

He said Türkiye’s exports to the Philippines reached around US$140 million in 2024, while imports from the Philippines amounted to $254 million during the same period. / PNA