Turner, Esolana clinch SugBU doubles diadem

RICHARD Turner and Roy Esolana combined for 1,754 pinfalls to bag the championship in the weekly Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SugBU) doubles tournament at the SM Bowling Center of SM Seaside City Cebu last Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024.

Turner and Esolana’s outstanding performance of 432, 431, 463, and 428 pinfalls in four games saw them finish ahead of a talented field of

34 participants. The duo of Aui Padawan and Jomar Jumapao rallied in the fourth game, outscoring the weekly champions 439-428, but still came up short to dislodge Turner and Esolana from the top spot.

Aui Padawan and Jumapao settled for second place with a 1,616 four-game aggregate.

Vivian Padawan and Mark Hodgkinson rounded out the top three with 1,547 pinfalls.

The team of Mabs Villamin and Nestor Ranido and the pair of GJ Buyco and Heber Alqueza finished with identical 1,540 tally to share the fourth-fifth positions.

In the middle of the pack, Tessie and Dodong Dante rolled 1,513 pins to place sixth, while the tandem of Geff Buyco and Chris Ramil claimed seventh with 1,419 pinfalls.

Following in eighth were Uwe Schulze and Robert Sarvida, who combined for 1,439 notches. Trailing closely behind Schulze and Sarvida was the dou of Noli Valencia and Egay Alqueza with 1,438.

Roldan Vidas and Luther Tapaya scored 1,418 pinfalls to complete the cast of top 10 finishers in the weekly SubBU doubles tournament. / LBG