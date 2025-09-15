Turner rolls to victory

RICHARD Turner of Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SugBU) rolled consistently strong games to capture the Mixed Classified Senior division title of the 5th United Southern Bowlers Club (USBC) Open Tenpin Bowling Championship at Paeng’s Freedom Bowl in Imus, Cavite, last Friday, Sept. 12, 2025.

Turner amassed a total of 1,679 pinfalls in eight games to secure the championship. He posted solid games of 214, 178, 210, 228, 191, 179, 178, and 213 across the eight-game series.

Nelson Cuizon of the Cavite Kalayaan Tenpin Bowlers Association (CKTBA) clinched the first runner-up spot with 1,655 pinfalls, averaging 207.

USBC’s own Ruel Bucao finished just a pin behind at 1,654 to settle for second runner-up, also averaging 207 with highlight scores of 225 and 204 in the latter rounds.

Myrna Bautista of CKTBA put up a strong challenge and placed third runner-up with 1,641 pinfalls, while CKTBA-CASBA’s Andy Papa came in fourth runner-up with 1,633.

Rounding out the top six was PSB-Henrich’s Sammy Sy, who tallied 1,604 pinfalls. / SUNSTAR CEBU SPORTS