Turning online influence into help for rescued animals

For rescued cats and dogs, a bag of pet food can mean one less worry for the people caring for them. For Cebu Creators Circle, it is also a way to turn the reach of social media into something tangible.

The Cebu-based community of digital creators returns with Paws of Love 3 on Oct. 24 at The Mactan Newtown Alfresco in Lapu-Lapu City, bringing together animal lovers, content creators and local businesses for a donation drive benefiting Happy Tails, a Cebu-based animal rescue organization.

What began as a pet food donation drive in 2025 has grown with each edition. The first collection gathered 736 kilograms of pet food. By its second edition on Oct. 4, 2026, the initiative collected 1,547 kilograms, exceeding its original target of 1,000 kilograms by more than half.

This year, the organizers bring the effort to Mactan, hoping to reach more people who can contribute to the care of rescued animals.

“At Cebu Creators Circle, we believe that content creation comes with an opportunity to influence people in a positive way. Paws of Love is our way of showing that creators can do more than tell stories. We can bring communities together, inspire action and create something meaningful beyond our screens,” said Andrew “Doyzkie” Buenaviaje, founding president of Cebu Creators Circle.

The work behind every rescue

Behind the heartwarming stories of rescued animals are the daily demands of providing food, shelter and veterinary care. For organizations looking after abandoned and neglected cats and dogs, these needs continue long after an animal is brought to safety.

Happy Tails, founded by animal welfare advocate Hazel Aguisanda, cares for rescued animals and works to help them recover from neglect and hardship. The organization also advocates for adoption and responsible pet ownership.

Paws of Love supports this work by gathering pet food donations from individuals, creators, local businesses and animal lovers. The drive also offers an opportunity to draw attention to the ongoing needs of animal rescue groups and encourage more people to get involved.

Support does not have to come from adopting an animal. Donations, volunteering and helping spread awareness can also contribute to their care.

A gathering for pets and their people

The third edition takes place at The Mactan Newtown Alfresco, where the program extends beyond the donation drive. Pet owners can bring their companions to a free pet blessing, while a community bazaar will bring together creators, local entrepreneurs and supporters.

The event is also a chance for people to meet fellow pet lovers and learn more about animal welfare. For The Mactan Newtown, the partnership brings that advocacy into a public space where families can spend time with their pets.

“At The Mactan Newtown, we believe that a truly vibrant community is one where everyone feels welcome, including our beloved pets,” said Marilou Kiunisala, general manager of The Mactan Newtown. She added that the partnership supports the township’s efforts to promote responsible pet ownership and bring pet lovers together.

Paws of Love 3 takes place on Saturday afternoon at The Mactan Newtown Alfresco in Lapu-Lapu City, alongside the Paws of Love Fair, which runs until Oct. 25. Activities include a pet food donation drive, a free pet blessing and a community bazaar. The public is welcome to join the event and support Happy Tails. / JAT