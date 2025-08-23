Turning Pages: How ‘Every Child Can Read’ aims to transform literacy in the Philippines

Zoie Nim / Pusok National High School

In a country where nearly nine out of 10 children struggle with reading, the stakes have never been higher for the future of Filipino youth. This alarming statistic signifies not just an educational challenge but a profound crisis that threatens the potential of an entire generation. To combat this pressing issue, the Department of Education (DepEd) has launched an ambitious initiative: Every Child Can Read.

This groundbreaking program, set to roll out first in the Zamboanga Peninsula, aims to provide essential reading support to children in need. Spanning 20 days, Every Child Can Read is designed to equip educators with the tools and methodologies necessary to foster literacy skills among young learners. The initiative’s goal is clear: to write a new narrative of hope and opportunity for every child.

As this program unfolds, it offers a unique chance to witness a transformation in the approach to literacy education — one that recognizes the critical role reading plays in a child’s development and future success. Through targeted interventions and community engagement, Every Child Can Read seeks not only to improve reading skills but also to instill a love for learning that can last a lifetime.

The urgency of this initiative cannot be overstated. Reading is foundational to a child’s educational journey; it opens doors to knowledge, creativity, and ultimately, a brighter future. As the campaign gathers momentum, educators, parents, and community members are encouraged to rally around this cause.

In the upcoming school year, DepEd will share valuable insights and success stories, highlighting the impact of this program. Everyone is invited to watch the unfolding narrative — a collective effort to ensure that every Filipino child can read and, with that skill, unlock their full potential.

As we embark on this journey, let us embrace the challenge and turn the tide on literacy in the Philippines. Because every child deserves the chance to write their own story.