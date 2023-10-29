Turning Sunday brunch into culinary opulence at Fili Café

Fili Café has certainly taken up the challenge of bringing a new definition to a “king-sized breakfast,” with its offerings of champagne, lobster, lechon fresh from the roaster, lamb, and an array of seafood.

The well-loved Fili Café has remained true to the Fili Hotel’s brand of opulence, a five-star hotel that boasts genuine Filipino hospitality, located in the NUSTAR Resort and Casino in Cebu City.

Opening their dining room for brunch on weekends from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Fili Café delivers a feast of a global palette from the staple Filipino dishes then crossing the Asian continent. For the price of P2,999, the brunch is every bit of a journey.

Executive Chef Martin Rebolledo shared that he took inspiration in authentic Asian cuisine with the goal of curating a unique experience for each diner.

“Every dish that we create here are all fresh and we focus on all the local ingredients here in Cebu. That’s why we came up with the lechon; all these dishes that really come from Cebu. As a chef, there’s a need for creativity, so along with my team, we came up with modern twists on several international cuisines as well, ” Rebolledo said.

Asian cuisine

Boasting Filipino pride, the Filipino section is an amalgamation of all things Cebuano from the famous humba to the different dishes made from lechon such as lechon lumpia, lechon pizza, lechon empanada, and many more.

The Sutukil (Sugba-tuwa-kilaw) section features delectable seafood that can be cooked any way the diner wants. Each diner is also entitled to one serving of lobster and can be cooked in various ways such as pasta or thermidor.

The luxury buffet also boasts a unique Japanese-Korean-Chinese section that showcases the beloved dimsum, the Korean samgyupsal, and the sought-after Japanese rolls. All of these are created by the expert hands of its Korean chef.

Various types of kimchi, sushi, sashimi, and dumplings are all freshly made daily in the Fili Café kitchen.

Central Asian and Southeast Asian food takes the spotlight with Biryani rice, lamb skewers, and a creative Nasi Goreng and Noodle Station for those seeking the Asian culinary adventure.

Brunch

Living up to the “luxury brunch” ideal, the Fili Café has also prepared the brunch essentials with different egg dishes such as the famous Egg Benedict.

Its bread and pastry section is a feast for bread lovers with a variety of grains to choose from and even gluten-free bread for those with dietary restrictions.

The pastries come in three major sections: the international section featuring desserts from all over the world, the guilt-free section for those who opt for healthier sweets, and the local section with an array of mango-based desserts.

The binignit, halo-halo, merienda and sikwate sections brings forth the authentic Filipino home experience for those seeking it. All of these are by the expert curation of Pastry Chef Rolando Macatangay.

Overflowing

With an addition of P2,000, diners can enjoy free flowing wine, champagne, beer, and other beverages.

Anyone can indulge with the choice of red wine, white wine, and champagne, serenaded by a live band. This brings brunch to a whole new fun experience.

Fili Café continues to elevate the norms of brunch with its Sunday Brunch Affairs, the way Fili Hotel has challenged luxury accommodation in Cebu island.

Fili is part of the Robinsons Hotels and Resorts (RHR), the hospitality arm of Robinsons Land Corporation (RLC), one of the country’s biggest and best hotel groups.

For inquiries and reservations, you may contact (032) 888 8282 or email the hotel through contactus@nustar.com.ph.

More information can also be found on the website at www.nustar.ph/hotels/fili.