Turnpike releases hard-hitting track ‘Blood4Blood’

STRAIGHT from the heart of Cebu’s hardcore scene, Turnpike dropped its latest track, “Blood4Blood” on April 19, 2024, for streaming and purchase on all major digital platforms and Bandcamp. This track is not just another hardcore banger. It’s a raw and unapologetic outcry against racial discrimination and genocide, fueled by the struggles of the Palestinian people.

In “Blood4Blood,” the band incorporates modern beatdown dynamics to hardcore music while steering clear of the typical “riff salad” structure. Guitarist Sean Villareal’s relentlessly brutal riffs provide the perfect backdrop for Tomilap’s impassioned vocals, delivering a message that demands to be heard.

When asked about their objectives for the song, Tomilap says, “may this song serve as a persuasive voice to those who chose not to have a stand against a racist’s abuses.”

Despite facing time constraints due to their day jobs, Turnpike poured their hearts and souls into this release. “We aim to appeal not just to hardcore music enthusiasts but anyone who has the attention span to listen to our message of peace,” Tomilap said. Accompanying the release is a music video which is now available on Turnpike’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. Additionally, fans can anticipate Turnpike’s upcoming album, Straight to the Domes of Your Heads, featuring 10 tracks that promise to pack a punch and is set to release within the year.

The album art is designed by renowned hardcore gig photographer Ray Fernandez, perfectly capturing the essence of the band’s explosive performances.

“This is the first song that we got to play live first before releasing. All our songs are released first and then played live afterwards, except for this song,” Villareal shared, highlighting the significance of “Blood4Blood” in Turnpike’s journey. / PR S