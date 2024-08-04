Tushova is PVL Player of the Week

MANILA – The Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Press Corps has named Capital1 import Marina Tushova as Player of the Week for the period July 30 to Aug. 3.

The Russian outside hitter set an all-time league record of 45 points in the Solar Spikers’ 13-25, 25-21, 18-25, 25-20, 15-13 victory over the Choco Mucho Flying Titans at PhilSports Arena in Pasig City on Aug. 1.

The win gave Capital1 a 2-2 record for third place in Pool B of the Reinforced Conference.

“All game I felt like I was not doing anything. That’s why I was like, let’s do more, let’s do more. So about this 45 points, it’s good for sure, but it’s not like I’m already on top of my career or I’m better than someone else, it’s just one game,” the 25-year-old said after erasing the 44-point record of former Akari guest player Prisilla Rivera from the Dominican Republic in 2022.

“I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t eat. I was fighting with my stress all these days. It was another preparation, some things I cannot share with you all, but it was different. Thank you to the people around me, to my close friends. I appreciate it,” the 6-foot Tushova, whose 43 spikes also set a new record in a PVL game, added.

Tushova beat Chery Tiggo’s Khat Bell, Creamline’s Bernadeth Pons, Akari’s Ivy Lacsina, Farm Fresh’s Yeny Murillo and Cignal’s MJ Perez for the weekly honor deliberated by the print and online media covering the league, which is streamed live and on-demand via the Pilipinas Live App and www.pvl.ph.

“Marina has been carrying our offense for the past three games. Still, we need the local players to contribute always. We need to help each other,” Capital1 head coach Roger Gorayeb said.

The Solar Spikers will go for a third win against the ZUS Coffee Thunderbelles on Tuesday. / PNA