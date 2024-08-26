Tushova is PVL Player of the Week

MANILA – Capital1 import Marina Tushova claimed her third Player of the Week award in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), boosted by her record 50 points on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024.

The 6-foot spiker made 47 attacks, two blocks, and a service ace, to go with 16 excellent receptions and 12 digs.

Tushova broke the all-time scoring high for the third time to earn the Aug. 20 to 24 honor given by print and online reporters covering the PVL, which is streamed live and on-demand via the Pilipinas Live app and www.pvl.ph.

Despite her best efforts, the Solar Spikers failed to advance after losing to the Cignal HD Spikers, 19-25, 34-36, 25-16, 25-22, 12-15, in the knockout quarterfinals of the Reinforced Conference at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan on Saturday.

“The team is so sad, for real. But it’s a great lesson for us. And always, you always learn more from lost games than from won games;” the 25-year-old said.

Tushova’s 45-point output in their game against Choco Mucho on Aug. 3 broke the two-year record of 44 by Dominican Prisilla Rivera.

A week later, the Russian made 49 points against Nxled.

Tushova beat Akari’s Oly Okaro, Creamline’s Erica Staunton, PLDT’s Lena Samoilenko, Petro Gazz’s Wilma Salas, and Cignal’s Gel Cayuna and Riri Meneses for the weekly award. / PNA