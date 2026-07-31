Tuslob Buwa: Pasil's humble meal that became a Cebu icon

Tuslob buwa, which literally means “dip in bubbles,” began as a neighborhood meal in Pasil and nearby barangays. For years, it stayed close to home, rooted in working-class kitchens and shared eating rituals that made the most of what was available. Over time, its appeal spread beyond the community that shaped it, until more Cebuanos began to see it not just as street food but as a marker of local identity.

How the dish changed

In the study ‘Tuslob Buwa: From Poor Man’s Meal to ‘Cebuano’ Exotic Hotpot Dish’, Romeo Toring, Jr. noted that the dish remained secluded in Pasil and its neighboring barangays until the utok (pig brain) tradition helped bring it into mainstream attention. He also observed how restaurant versions were adapted to suit modern sanitary standards and the tastes of middle- to upper-class diners, giving the dish a more polished, adventurous appeal.

As the study stated, “The repackaging of tuslob buwâ toward an ‘adventurous-yet-decent’ look affected the hawkers of Pasil, in both beneficial and adverse ways.”

The price of popularity

That shift reflects the larger story behind tuslob buwa. Its rise created new opportunities for vendors and helped turn the dish into a subject of festivals, food features and online curiosity. But it also raised questions about ownership, authenticity and who benefits when a local tradition becomes fashionable.

Toring also wrote that culture does not exist in a vacuum, and tuslob buwa has become a cultural infrastructure connecting Pasil with the wider Cebuano public and even the internet. In that movement from the local to the mainstream, the dish has carried with it conversations about sanitation, entrepreneurship and celebration — all of them shaping how it is understood today.

How it’s prepared

Tuslob buwa is made by simmering pork brains, liver and other seasonings in a shallow pan until the mixture thickens and starts to froth, creating the signature bubbles that give the dish its name. Garlic, onions, soy sauce and chilies are often added to deepen the flavor, while some versions use shrimp paste or other local ingredients for added richness.

The sauce is kept hot and bubbling over charcoal or a flame, then diners dip pieces of puso into the pan and eat them while the mixture is still sizzling.

A communal ritual

Still, at its heart, tuslob buwa remains communal. It is best eaten with puso, gathered around a shared pan and dipped while the sauce still froths. The ritual is part of its appeal, turning a simple meal into something social, sensory and distinctly Cebuano.

What started as a practical way to eat has become a story of memory, adaptation and pride. Tuslob buwa may have moved from Pasil’s streets to wider recognition, but its bubbling history still points back to where it began.