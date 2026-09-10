TV ratings continue to decline, but ‘Sigabo’ is not ending yet

With television viewership currently on the decline, a 7.6% rating for a weekend primetime show is reportedly already considered high.

One of the factors being cited is the growing popularity of vertical dramas online.

However, the camp of Coco Martin denied that “Sigabo” is the show being referred to in blind items claiming that a teleserye would soon end because of low ratings.

The Coco Martin teleserye’s contract with TV5 and AllTV is reportedly set to run until 2027.

“Sigabo” is currently being beaten in the ratings by “The Master Cutter,” starring Dingdong Dantes. On September 4, “Sigabo” recorded a 7.2% rating, compared with “The Master Cutter’s” 9%.

Coco and Julia Montes’ “Sigabo” premiered on June 22, while “The Master Cutter” premiered earlier, on May 11, 2026 / TRC S