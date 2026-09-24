TV ratings: JMFyang on GGV, Michael V on Family Feud

Alden Richards’ guest appearance on “Gandang Gabi Vice” (GGV) posted a higher rating than the JMFyang loveteam’s appearance on the show on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2026.

The pilot episode of GGV, which featured Alden as its first guest on Sept. 13, recorded a 4.3% rating, compared with JMFyang’s 3.2%.

Meanwhile, Michael V’s first day as host of “Family Feud” on September 17, registered a high 7.8% rating.

The following day, Friday, the rating dipped slightly but remained higher than the 6.4% recorded when Dingdong Dantes was still hosting the program. Jaya and Janice de Belen were among those who played in that episode.

Dingdong is currently on leave to focus on taping for his Kapuso primetime teleserye “The Master Cutter.”

Over on TV5, the SexBomb Girls, led by Rochelle Pangilinan, posted a 2.8% rating during their guest appearance on “Eat Bulaga” on Saturday, Sept. 19. This was compared with It’s Showtime, which recorded 5%.

In primetime, “The Master Cutter” continued to lead with a 9.6% rating, compared with Coco Martin’s “Sigabo,” which posted 7.3%. / TRC S