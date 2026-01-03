TV reboots, spin-offs, final seasons to watch in 2026

After years of gaps, delays and conversations about whether audiences should still care once casts have visibly grown up, familiar titles are finally reclaiming the screen in 2026. The question of whether long hiatuses dilute a show’s magic is still up for debate but for now, fans are simply relieved to see household favorites and award-winning series return.
Here are some of the most anticipated titles making waves this year:
‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms’
Jan. 18, 2026
Set far from the dragon-filled chaos of “Game of Thrones,” “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms” introduces viewers to a more grounded, intimate corner of Westeros. Adapted from George R. R. Martin’s “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” the series follows Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey), a wandering hedge knight with no allegiance, and his young squire Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell). With a tone likened to medieval Britain rather than epic fantasy spectacle with dragons and magic, the show leans into honor, adventure and heroism.
‘Bridgerton’ Season 4
Part 1 premieres Jan. 29, Part 2 on Feb. 26
Since its pandemic-era debut, “Bridgerton” has become a comfort watch built on lush visuals, orchestral pop covers and unapologetic romance. Season 4 shifts its focus to Benedict Bridgerton, the family’s free-spirited second son, whose love story unfolds between fantasy and reality. Torn between a mysterious woman known as the Lady in Silver and a determined maid named Sophie, Benedict’s journey explores the courage to love beyond society’s expectations.
‘Euphoria’ Season 3
April 2026
Returning with what is poised to be its final season, “Euphoria” steps away from high school entirely. The series jumps forward in time, reintroducing its characters as adults shaped by unresolved trauma, ambition and addiction. Rather than rehashing teenage turmoil, the new season places familiar faces in unfamiliar environments, offering a quieter but heavier reflection on how past choices linger.
‘House of the Dragon’ Season 3
Mid-2026 release
After a slower second season, “House of the Dragon” faces renewed scrutiny as it returns to the Targaryen civil war. Trailers suggest a sharper pivot toward conflict, with Rhaenyra prepared to make devastating choices and Alicent’s strained relationship with Aegon taking center stage. Fans are particularly watching for the Battle of the Gullet — Westeros’ largest naval clash — which could finally deliver the scale and intensity many felt was missing last season.
‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’
Late 2026
Netflix’s true-crime anthology continues with its first female-led installment, turning its lens on Lizzie Borden, the infamous Massachusetts woman accused of murdering her father and stepmother in 1892. Known for its stylized retellings, the series is expected to explore not just the crime itself, but the societal pressures and gender politics surrounding one of America’s most enduring murder mysteries.
‘The Pitt’ Season 2
January 2026
After earning 13 Emmy nominations for its debut season, “The Pitt” returns with a quieter but emotionally heavier follow-up. Set 10 months after the first season, the new episodes unfold during a single Fourth of July hospital shift. Rather than escalating spectacle, the show leans into character continuity — particularly Dr. Robby Robinavitch’s long-overdue reckoning with grief and mental health. The season also continues its exploration of burnout, sobriety and the stigma around seeking help in the medical profession.
‘Stranger Things: Tales From ‘85’
TBD, 2026
While “Stranger Things” wrapped up for its final live-action chapter, the universe expands through animation. “Tales From ‘85” is set between Seasons 2 and 3, revisiting Hawkins during a freezing winter filled with new monsters and mysteries. With no limits imposed by live-action production, the animated format allows the creative team to push further into the supernatural while preserving the emotional core that made the original series resonate.
‘The Studio’ Season 2
Late 2026
Fresh off its Emmy win for Outstanding Comedy Series, “The Studio” is gearing up for a second season that dives deeper into the chaos of Hollywood power plays. While an official release date hasn’t been announced, the aftermath of Season 1’s CinemaCon gamble looms large. With potential corporate takeovers, industry satire and even bigger cameos on the horizon, the series continues to balance sharp comedy with the precarious reality of a “chosen family” trying to survive a sinking ship. S