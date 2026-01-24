TV reporter jailed after vehicle chase

POLICE arrested a television reporter Friday night, Jan. 23, 2026, after he allegedly figured in a hit-and-run incident and led officers on a car chase through the city.

The suspect, identified by police as “Mike,” a resident of Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, was apprehended on Katipunan Street following a pursuit operation.

According to the Cebu City Police Office Traffic Enforcement Unit, the incident occurred at 10:50 p.m. on Escario St., directly in front of the Cebu Provincial Capitol. The victim, identified as “Rey,” 72, was stopped at a red light when his vehicle was struck from behind by a TV station service vehicle driven by the suspect.

Investigators said the suspect refused to cooperate when a passenger from the victim’s vehicle approached him to settle the matter. Instead, the reporter allegedly fled the scene, making a U-turn toward the Fuente Osmeña Circle.

Beat patrol officers witnessed the escape and immediately chased the vehicle, eventually cornering the suspect in Barangay Tisa.

Staff Sgt. Gerald Despi, the lead investigator, reported that the suspect failed to present a driver’s license or vehicle registration during the apprehension.

The suspect faces charges of reckless imprudence resulting in damage to property and disobedience to a person in authority. / VLM