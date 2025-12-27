TV shows, movies coming to Prime Video in January 2026

PRIME Video is rolling out a mix of action films, international dramas and returning series in January 2026, led by star-driven movies and high-profile television returns.
Movies
“She Rides Shotgun”
Streaming Jan. 2
Recently released from prison, Nate (Taron Egerton) becomes the target of a criminal gang he once worked for. When a hit is ordered on his family, Nate goes on the run with his estranged 11-year-old daughter, Polly, teaching her how to survive while confronting his past and redefining fatherhood.
“Sigue Mi Voz (Follow My Voice)”
Streaming Jan. 2
After being confined to her home for 76 days following a health crisis, Klara becomes emotionally attached to a radio host whose voice she hears on the program “Sigue Mi Voz.” The film explores isolation, connection and the risks of intimacy without physical presence.
“Der Tiger”
Streaming Jan. 2
A five-man crew aboard a German Tiger tank is sent on a covert mission deep behind enemy lines during World War II. Fueled by methamphetamine issued by the Wehrmacht, the mission devolves into a psychological descent amid escalating violence.
“Preparation for the Next Life”
Streaming Jan. 19
An Uyghur woman trained by her military father migrates to New York City, where she works in underground kitchens in Chinatown. Her life intersects with that of an American soldier recently returned from multiple tours in the Middle East.
“The Wrecking Crew”
Streaming Jan. 28
Estranged half-brothers Jonny (Jason Momoa) and James (Dave Bautista) reunite following their father’s mysterious death. Set in Hawaii, the action-comedy follows their attempt to uncover a family conspiracy. The film is directed by Angel Manuel Soto and also stars Claes Bang, Jacob Batalon, Stephen Root and Morena Baccarin.
***
Series
“Spring Fever”
Streaming Jan. 5
Based on a web novel, this romantic drama follows Yoon Bom (Lee Joo-been), a schoolteacher who moves to a rural town seeking a fresh start, and Sun Jae-gyu (Ahn Bo-hyun), a local resident whose pursuit gradually draws her out of emotional isolation.
“The Darwin Incident”
Streaming Jan. 6
After eco-terrorists rescue a pregnant chimpanzee from a laboratory, a half-human, half-chimpanzee child named Charlie is born. Fifteen years later, Charlie enters high school as extremist factions seek to exploit him for their cause.
“Beast Games” – Season 2
Streaming Jan. 7
Hosted by MrBeast, the competition series returns with 200 contestants — split between physical powerhouses and strategic thinkers — competing for a $5 million prize in increasingly demanding challenges.
“The Night Manager” –
Season 2
Streaming Jan. 11
Former soldier Jonathan Pine (Tom Hiddleston), now an MI6 operative, is drawn back into the world of international arms dealing after encountering remnants of his past. The season introduces Colombian businessman Teddy Dos Santos (Diego Calva) and businesswoman Roxana Bolaños (Camila Morrone).
“Steal”
Streaming Jan. 21
This high-stakes thriller centers on Zara (Sophie Turner), an office worker forced into the middle of a massive pension fund heist. As investigators race to uncover the perpetrators, competing agendas and personal stakes complicate the case. / PR