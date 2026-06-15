TV5, ABS-CBN executives reportedly meet to discuss renewed partnership

A RECENT meeting between Guido Zaballero and Cory Vidanes is being viewed as a strong indication that TV5 and ABS-CBN may be joining forces once again.

According to entertainment reports from Manila, the meeting reportedly took place at the ABS-CBN headquarters on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Sources claimed that among the topics discussed was the possible revival of the partnership between the Kapatid and Kapamilya networks, which ended in December 2025.

If plans proceed without complications, an official announcement regarding the renewed collaboration could reportedly be made as early as Tuesday, June 16. The first teleserye expected to be launched under the partnership is said to be “Sigabo,” starring Coco Martin and Julia Montes.

As of now, it remains unclear whether ABS-CBN programs will continue to air on ALLTV should the network return to TV5.

ALLTV became the home of several ABS-CBN programs after TV5 terminated its content agreement with the network in December, reportedly due to financial disputes.

Neither TV5 nor ABS-CBN has issued an official statement confirming the reported partnership discussions. / TRC S