Cebu

TV5, ABS-CBN to reunite; Coco Martin back on TV5?

TV5, ABS-CBN to reunite; Coco Martin back on TV5?
Published on

THERE are circulating reports that the show “Sigabo” of Coco Martin will air on TV5 starting June 22, 2026.

This comes after reports that ABS-CBN Corporation and TV5 Network Inc. have agreed to revive their partnership, which was reportedly halted in January this year.

Aside from “Sigabo,” other ABS-CBN programs are also expected to return to TV5 as part of the renewed collaboration.

Meanwhile, some TV5 shows are also set to air on ABS-CBN under the new agreement.

It can be recalled that the Content Supply Agreement between ABS-CBN and TV5 was previously discontinued after TV5 raised concerns over alleged unpaid obligations from ABS-CBN. This led to several Kapamilya programs moving to AllTV.

However, reports say that ABS-CBN has since settled its financial obligations with TV5, paving the way for the renewed partnership. / TRC

SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph