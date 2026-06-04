TV5, ABS-CBN to reunite; Coco Martin back on TV5?

THERE are circulating reports that the show “Sigabo” of Coco Martin will air on TV5 starting June 22, 2026.

This comes after reports that ABS-CBN Corporation and TV5 Network Inc. have agreed to revive their partnership, which was reportedly halted in January this year.

Aside from “Sigabo,” other ABS-CBN programs are also expected to return to TV5 as part of the renewed collaboration.

Meanwhile, some TV5 shows are also set to air on ABS-CBN under the new agreement.

It can be recalled that the Content Supply Agreement between ABS-CBN and TV5 was previously discontinued after TV5 raised concerns over alleged unpaid obligations from ABS-CBN. This led to several Kapamilya programs moving to AllTV.

However, reports say that ABS-CBN has since settled its financial obligations with TV5, paving the way for the renewed partnership. / TRC