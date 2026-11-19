TV5 held a grand thanksgiving celebration and advance Christmas party for its advertisers, agency partners and members of the media on Nov. 9, 2026, at Grand Hyatt Manila.

During the event, the network announced its upcoming shows for 2027, including “The Good Doctor,” “Vibe+,” “Mommy Guard,” “Gandang Mornings with Ate Koring,” “Rated Korina,” “Eat Bulaga!” and “ASAP XP.”

Among the guest performers were Dylan Menor, Ana Ramsey and Gigi de Lana, who delivered the opening number.

Also present were the hosts of “Eat Bulaga!” namely Joey de Leon, Allan K, Wally Bayola, Jose Manalo, Maine Mendoza, Paolo Ballesteros, Miles Ocampo and Atasha Muhlach.

In his message, TV5 chairman Manny V. Pangilinan said, “We must earn your business, not simply through the relationships we have built, but through the value we deliver.”

Pops Fernandez wrapped up the show with a production number alongside G-Force. / TRC