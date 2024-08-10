TWG eyed to address flooding

A TECHNICAL working group (TWG) that will research, design, build and establish gabion dams and other similar structures will soon be created to put an end to perilous floods in Cebu City.

“It is now the executive’s responsibility to execute the provisions of the ordinance. I hope they’ll take action,” said Councilor Nestor Archival, author of the ordinance that was passed by the City Council on August 7, in a phone interview on Saturday, August 10.

Following its approval, officials hope Cebu City can proactively manage its water resources enhancing environmental sustainability and mitigate water-related challenges and improve flood control measures.

A gabion dam is made up of small barriers constructed in a series of gabion baskets or gabion weirs bound together to form a flexible row. It acts to slow down the water flow in drainage ditches or storm water runoff channels.

Archival said gabion dams or other similar structures can ensure sustainable water resource management by creating facilities to impound and recharge water in strategic water locations. He said it will also minimize floods in the city.

“Gabion dams and similar structures also promote environmental resilience by controlling erosion, improving water quality, enhancing biodiversity in local ecosystems,” Archival added.

Moreover, gabion dams will provide a direct benefit to residents ensuring reliable water supply in reducing vulnerability to water shortages especially during dry seasons or droughts, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance sought the allocation of public funds especially for water supply development and conservation that will take into account the demand of the population who are inadequately served.

Meanwhile, Councilor Philip Zafra expressed hopes that the ordinance will finally solve the flooding problems of Cebu City.

He said the Council has requested the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) “countless times” to come up with a Program of Works and Estimates which until now has not been made.

The TWG will consist of representatives from the Department of Engineering and Public Works, City Planning and Development Office, Committee on Transportation, Communication, and Utilities, Metropolitan Cebu Water District, Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office, University of San Carlos Water Resources Center, Department of Public Services, Office of the Building Official, and the City Treasurer.

For his part, Councilor Jerry Guardo suggested to include the district and regional representatives of the Department of Public Works and Highways.

Guardo earlier said the DEPW had identified several mountain barangays of the north district of Cebu City for dam construction including Pulangbato, Agsungot, Binaliw, Pit-os, Bacayan, and Talamban.

The proposed dams were reportedly recommended as priority projects during a meeting at the National Economic and Development Authority attended by the City’s Committee on Infrastructure. / JPS