Twins drown after trying to retrieve a ball from swimming pool

Two five-year-old twins had lost their lives after they tried to retrieve a ball from the swimming pool.

The victims were identified as Patrick Sarmiento and Dexson, who drowned at a swimming pool located within their subdivision in Barangay Gabi, Cordova town, Cebu on Sunday, November 26, 2023.

According to the victim’s family, the twins were playing a ball on the playground when the ball fell into the swimming pool.

The male twins tried to get the ball in the water, but they ended up drowning.

They were brought by the municipality’s disaster risk personnel to the Art Medical Center in Lapu-Lapu City, but died a few hours later. (With TPT)