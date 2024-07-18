2 arrested for selling fake TIN, PhilHealth cards in Talisay City

OPERATIVES from the National Bureau of Investigation Central Visayas Regional Office (NBI-Cevro) arrested two individuals for allegedly selling fake BIR TIN and PhilHealth cards during a sting operation in Barangay Lagtang, Talisay City on Monday, July 15, 2024.

The suspects were identified as Jerissa Aricuatro and Geraldine Lomongo Tausa.

According to the NBI, the fake BIR TIN and PhilHealth cards were ordered online and paid for via mobile payment app.

During the investigation, Aricuatro admitted to being a reseller and cooperated with authorities by disclosing the source of the counterfeit IDs.

Following this lead, NBI agents, in collaboration with the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR), contacted the source—referred to as the "printer"—through Messenger and arranged for a ride ordering app to collect another undelivered card from the location in Barangay Lagtang.

When the decoy rider arrived, a young boy handed over the fake cards, which enabled the operatives to identify the source’s location.

Operatives discovered 240 fake BIR TIN cards, 250 blank PhilHealth cards, a laptop, and a printer upon reaching the location.

The seized items were taken to NBI-Cevro for proper processing.

Both suspects will face charges for violations of the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012. (Grezel Balbutin, VSU Intern)