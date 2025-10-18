Two cities extend F2F classes suspension

FACE-TO-FACE classes in the cities of Mandaue and Danao will remain suspended for at least another week until authorities deem it safe for students to return to school amid recent earthquake episodes that shook parts of Cebu.

In Mandaue City, Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” Ouano said on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, classes in all levels, both public and private, will be suspended until Oct. 24, or until further notice, to prioritize the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and families.

“To allow our students and families more time to cope with the recent earthquake episodes and to ensure everyone’s continued safety, face-to-face classes in all levels, both public and private, in Mandaue will remain suspended from Oct. 20 to 24, 2025,” Ouano said in a Facebook post.

He urged schools to continue asynchronous learning through Alternative Delivery Modes (ADMs) while in-person classes are temporarily on hold.

“Rest assured that the City Government is closely monitoring the situation and taking all necessary precautions to keep everyone safe,” he added, urging residents to stay alert and follow official announcements from City Hall.

Earlier, Councilor Jennifer Del Mar appealed to Ouano to extend his executive order suspending classes as safety must remain the City’s top priority.

“If possible, we should continue online classes for now. Although we have no authority over private schools, we are hoping they will consider. The safety of our students and teachers is our top priority,” said Del Mar, chairperson of both the Committee on City Assets and the Committee on Women and Family.

Del Mar explained the recommendation for an extension came after another earthquake, measuring 5.8 magnitude, struck northern Cebu at around 1:00 a.m., Monday, Oct. 13. The tremor was strongly felt across Cebu.

“It was shocking, we didn’t expect another earthquake. That’s why I immediately decided to draft a resolution requesting the mayor to extend the suspension,” she said.

Del Mar said several schools in Mandaue reported minor structural damage, prompting the call for continued caution.

“We also don’t want parents who are at work to worry about their children in school in case another earthquake happens. We need to consider the trauma and mental impact this has on our kids,” she added.

Danao City

Meanwhile, the suspension of face-to-face classes was also extended for another week in Danao City starting Oct. 20.

The extension is based on a recommendation from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) and the latest assessment from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

Phivolcs reported that aftershocks are still being felt daily with 200 to 600 tremors recorded each day.

According to Danao’s CDRRMO, it remains unsafe for students and teachers to return to schools due to several risks, including possible landslides in hazard-prone areas near some schools, unstable school buildings awaiting safety clearance from the City Engineering Office, and the psychological stress caused by the continuous aftershocks.

The City Government urged students to continue learning through alternative modes while authorities continue to monitor the situation. It said face-to-face classes will only resume once Phivolcs confirms that seismic activity has lessened and schools are deemed safe.

Parents and guardians were also reminded to keep their children safe at home and to stay updated with official advisories.

“Safety first, Danawanons,” the Danao City Government said in its advisory, assuring residents that coordination with the Department of Education, City Engineering Office, and other concerned agencies is ongoing to ensure everyone’s safety. / ABC